Elon Musk has announced a festive new feature on X that lets users add Santa Claus to their photos and videos using Grok AI. Rolled out by Musk-owned X Corp ahead of Christmas, the tool allows both free and paid users to upload old or new images and videos and, with a simple text prompt, generate AI-edited content featuring Santa alongside family or friends. Sharing details on X, Musk said the feature is designed for easy sharing during the holiday season. "Use @Grok to add Santa to your family pictures and videos!" Musk wrote on X. X Profile Editing Update: Elon Musk’s xAI Introduces Grok AI-Powered Photo Editing Feature on X Platform.

Grok Rolls Out Festive AI Tool to Add Santa to Family Photos and Videos

Use @Grok to add Santa to your family pictures and videos! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 25, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Elon Musk). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

