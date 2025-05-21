Tesla released a new video of Optimus humanoid robot doing regular household tasks, saying, "I'm not just dancing all day, ok?". In the video, the Tesla Optimus robot is seen taking out trash, sweeping the dustpan, using a vacuum cleaner, closing the curtain, cooking, stirring food, and much more. The Optimus robot did all of these tasks without any human interference. Tesla trained the humanoid robot via a single neural net and directly from human videos. Tesla Optimus New Video: Elon Musk’s Tesla Shares New Clip of Optimus Humanoid Robot Showcasing Dance Moves, Sale Expected in 2026 (Watch Video).

Tesla Optimus New Video Showing Its Household Skills

NEWS: Tesla has released a new video of its Optimus humanoid robot completing new tasks fully autonomously. All tasks were done by a single neural net & were learned directly from human videos. New tasks • Taking out the trash • Sweeping with dust pan • Tear a paper towel •… pic.twitter.com/9y9yCFkO8R — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) May 21, 2025

Tesla Optimus Not Dancing All Day, Trained on Single Neural Net/strong>

We trained a neural net https://t.co/QVHqH8LAAx — Jack Han (@jaaackhan) May 21, 2025

