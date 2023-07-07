Meta, the company owned by Mark Zuckerberg, is facing a potential lawsuit from Twitter just a day after launching its new Threads app. According to initial reports from Semafor, Elon Musk-owned Twitter alleges that Meta has hired former Twitter employees to develop the new platform. Twitter's lawyer, Alex Spiro, sent a letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, accusing the social media giant of unlawfully misappropriating Twitter's trade secrets and intellectual property following the launch of the new Threads platform. Threads, a text-based application resembling Twitter, has already garnered over 30 million sign-ups within 24 hours of its release. Threads App: How to Download and Log In Via Instagram on Meta's Twitter Rival.

Twitter Threatens To Sue Meta

Twitter threatens to sue Meta over 'systematic, willful and unlawful misappropriation' of Twitter's platform — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 6, 2023

Zuckerberg vs Musk

Here's the full letter from Twitter to Meta's Mark Zuckerberg pic.twitter.com/kpWx9wV1bO — BNO News (@BNONews) July 6, 2023

