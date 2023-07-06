Mumbai, July 6: Instagram has launched the much-awaited Threads app. The text-based conversation application is now available in more than 100 countries. The Threads app works with Instagram. You can use Instagram credentials to sign in. Even usernames, followers and verification statuses can be carried on.

Threads is created by Meta's Instagram team. The new platform allows you to publish short posts with up to 500 characters. You can also add links, photos or videos (up to 5 minutes). Additionally, your posts can be easily shared in an Instagram story. Twitter Quietly Removes Login Requirement To View Tweets, Users Can Now Open Links in Browser Without Account

The Threads feed includes posts from accounts you follow on Instagram/ Threads and recommendations for undiscovered content. However, you can filter specific words and restrict who can mention you. Currently, Threads is free to use. You can download it from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

How to use Threads

The Threads platform requires you to have an Instagram account to sign in. Once you sign in, your Instagram username will be ported over. However, you can customizable your profile. You can follow the same accounts you follow on Instagram and port your following as well.

When you create a post (Thread), you can select who can view it. To unfollow, report, block or restrict a profile, tap the three dots drop-down menus. Any accounts you have blocked on Instagram will be automatically blocked on Threads as well.

Additional features include screen reader support and AI-generated image descriptions. Unlike Twitter, this app does not have a hashtag or trending-topics function,

How to download Instagram Threads on Android Phones:

Open the Google Play Store on your Android Mobile Devices and search for “Instagram Threads”. Then, click On the “Install” button and wait for the app to download. Once installed, open the Threads app and log in using your Instagram account credentials. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Messaging App Rolling Out New Feature To Adjust Text Size on Windows Beta

How to download Instagram Threads on iOS devices (iPhone or iPad):

Open the App Store on your iOS device/iPhone and search for “Instagram Threads” search. Then, tap the “Get” or “Download” button. Now, download using your Apple ID password, Face ID, or Touch ID. Once installation is complete, you can sign in with your Instagram account details.

