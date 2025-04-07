Taiwanese chipmaker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) saw its shares drop by 10% on Monday. TSMC hit the stock exchange’s daily limit, reacting to a broader global market decline sparked by President Donald Trump’s significant tariff hikes. As per a report of Money Control, the chipmaker’s shares listed in Taipei dropped by 10%, which also pushed down the main Taiex index by up to 9.8%. Alibaba Shares Drop 19% As China Stock Market Takes Hit Due to Donald Trump Tariffs on Imports.

TSMC Shares Plunge by 10%

BREAKING: 🇹🇼 Taiwan's semiconductor giant TSMC plunges by 10% — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) April 7, 2025

