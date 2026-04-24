India Issues Fresh Iran Travel Advisory: Citizens Urged To Avoid Air and Land Routes Amid Regional Tensions

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The Embassy of India in Tehran has issued a fresh security advisory strongly urging Indian citizens to avoid traveling to Iran by air or land. Despite the recent resumption of limited commercial flights, officials cited "volatile security conditions" and continued airspace restrictions across the region as primary concerns. The advisory further instructs Indian nationals currently residing in Iran to exit the country immediately. Travelers are advised to use designated land border routes and must coordinate their departure strictly with embassy authorities. The Ministry of External Affairs continues to monitor the situation, citing operational uncertainties and regional tensions as ongoing risks to international travel. ‘If Iran Doesn’t Want To Make a Deal, Then I’ll Finish It up Militarily’: Donald Trump Warns Tehran of Force Over Nuclear Standoff (Watch Video).

India Issues Fresh Iran Travel Advisory

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 08:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).