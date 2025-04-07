Alibaba took a hit from the Donald Trump tariffs imposed at the start of this month. The Alibaba shares have dropped 19% as the Trump tariffs wiped out China's stock market. As a retaliatory tariff, China imposed 34% taxes on the United States, following which the country suffered the biggest stock market crash since 2008 and plunging more. China's leading e-commerce and tech giant, Alibaba, has witnessed a 19% decline in shares. China Stock Market Suffers Worst Crash Since 2008 Amid Tariff War With US, Hang Seng Drops 12%, CSI 300 Falls 9% After Trump’s Imposes 34% Tariff on Chinese Imports.

Alibaba Shares Plunged by 19% Amid China Stock Market Crash

BREAKING: Alibaba share price plunges 19% — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) April 7, 2025

