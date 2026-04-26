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Socially US White House Dinner Shooting: Donald Trump Says Suspect Armed With Multiple Weapons Stopped by Secret Service at Correspondents’ Dinner (Watch Video) President Donald Trump confirmed that a suspect armed with multiple weapons was apprehended by the Secret Service during the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday night.

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President Donald Trump confirmed that a suspect armed with multiple weapons was apprehended by the Secret Service during the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday night. The incident, which occurred near the security screening area of the Washington Hilton, prompted the immediate evacuation of the President, First Lady Melania Trump, and Vice President JD Vance. Trump praised law enforcement’s "bravery" after the suspect reportedly fired shots at a security checkpoint. While one officer was struck at close range, they were protected by a ballistic vest. The suspect, identified by reports as a 31-year-old male, remains in federal custody. Erika Kirk Breaks Down After White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting, Says ‘I Just Want To Go Home’ (Watch Video).

‘Suspect Was Armed With Multiple Weapons’

VIDEO | Washington: Addressing a press conference after the security incident at WH correspondents' dinner, US President Donald Trump says, “That was very unexpected but incredibly acted upon by Secret Service and law enforcement, and this was an event dedicated to freedom of… pic.twitter.com/lrDRI6IzIa — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 26, 2026

Trump says dinner shooting suspect was armed with multiple weapons before being stopped by Secret Service, reports AP. pic.twitter.com/mqBAi5Bx3Z — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 26, 2026

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 08:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).