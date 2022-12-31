People have flooded social media with complaints as UPI (Unified Payments Interface) server seems to be down causing disruptions in making payments across the country. People using GooglePay, PhonePe, Paytm and other UPI services are having trouble with sending and receiving payments on New Year’s Eve 2022. Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, Other UPI Payment Apps To Continue To Allow Unlimited Transactions As NPCI Extends Volume Cap Rules Deadline Till December 2024

UPI Down:

Google pay phonepe down what's going on #upi — robby gill (@robbygill3) December 31, 2022

UPI servers seem to be down and non-functioning payment apps like @Paytm, @GooglePay, @PhonePe etc. have caused quite a stir. — Rohit Arora (@TweetRohitArora) December 31, 2022

