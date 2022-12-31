If you are wondering why UPI payment is not working in the middle of your shopping spree right now, you are not alone. On December 31, New Year's Eve day in India, many are complaining about UPI transactions failing or getting stuck in the middle of payment. The UPI server is down on NYE, much to the annoyance of people. They have taken to Twitter to complain about UPI down on NYE 2022. They are complaining about receiving 'bank server down' as an error message. It is happening across with none of UPI apps or mobile payment services such as Google Pay, Paytm, and PhonePe are not functioning. UPI Down Trends as Frustrated Users Unable to Make Payments on New Year's Eve 2022, Complain About UPI Server Down on Twitter.

Interestingly, this is not limited to one or two cities, but people across the country are tweeting about facing issues with UPI payments. They are tagging the official handles of UPI apps seeking an answer on it. Many are complaining as the payment shows processing, with money getting debited but not received at the other end. It is not an ideal situation for people celebrating New Year's Eve.

Here's a look at some of the tweets.

UPI is down on every app, Paytm, Phonepe, Gpay. — Bob the builder (@bobfromindia) December 31, 2022

New year and UPI down what a love story — T T 🔱 (@TrisaTriceps) December 31, 2022

One will have to wait for the situation to be resolved. And just in case you are travelling outside to make a purchase, it is better to carry some cash to avoid getting stuck with failed UPI transactions.

