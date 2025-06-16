The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions become faster starting from June 16, 2025. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) announced in a circular on April 26, 2025. Users will see faster response times for many services. These changes aim to benefit banks and apps like Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm. From June 16, 2025, the response time for Request Pay and Response Pay has been reduced to 15 seconds from the earlier 30 seconds. Checking transaction status and reversing a transaction will now take 10 seconds instead of 30. seconds. The time to validate addresses for payments or collection has also been cut from 15 seconds to 10 seconds. Arun Srinivas Appointed As Meta’s Managing Director and Head for India Operations After Former MD Sandhya Devanathan's Role Expansion.

