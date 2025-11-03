A bizarre incident has come to light from Kerala, where a man was allegedly seen wearing a Paytm QR code badge on his shirt during his daughter's wedding. The noble and technologically driven idea allowed guests at the wedding to scan the Paytm QR code and send cash gifts via UPI to the bride instead of giving traditional envelopes. The viral clip shows guests entering the wedding hall, scanning the Paytm QR code and sending their blessings and "shagun" digitally. The creative idea, dubbed "cashless at marriage", won netizens' hearts with many praising the bride's father and calling it a "true sign of Digital India". Reacting to the viral video, one user wrote, "Criticised by those who steal the groom’s shoes and demand lakh", while a second user said, "Kerala Saar!! 100 % Literacy Saar". A third user commented, "India is not for Beginners". While the video is going viral online, several netizens debated over the video being shared with a misleading claim. One user said that the act seen in the video was done by the bride’s uncle. "The person who is in this video the brother of the bride’s father. They’ve done for just fun and the people who are scanning the cash is actually it’s their own family member," the user said. Another alleged that the person shown in the video is the groom’s uncle and the clip was created for entertainment purposes. Another X user called the video fake, adding that the clip is for reel purposes and not real. We could not verify the authenticity of the clip. Kerala: Muslim Couple Organise Wedding of Adopted Hindu Girl in Temple.

Man Wears QR Code on Shirt for Guests To 'Give Digital Blessings' During Daughter's Wedding

