Paytm has introduced its new app with a redesigned UI and advanced AI features to enhance the digital payment experience. The updated Paytm app introduces a clean, redesigned interface along with several additions. Users can now earn gold coins on every payment, use a one-tap QR widget to scan and receive payments, and even hide payments for privacy. The app also includes AI-tagged spend summaries, downloadable UPI statements, and an AI-generated Paytm Playback rap. Additionally, Paytm has introduced Paytm Checkin app, which is an AI-powered travel assistant. Users can search for the best fares, book tickets, and manage their trips with flexibility, all within the Paytm Checkin. OpenAI IndQA: Sam Altman-Run Company Introduces New Benchmark To Evaluate AI Systems To Understand Indian Languages Across Wide Range of Cultural Domains.

New Paytm App

Introducing the all new Paytm App: Where Ai meets every payment 🚀 ✨Clean, redesigned UI 🪙 Earn Gold Coins on every payment 📱 One-tap QR Widget to scan & receive payments 🔒 Hide payments for privacy 📊 AI-tagged spend summaries and download UPI statement 🎶 AI-generated Paytm… pic.twitter.com/BvNR51YNfo — Paytm (@Paytm) November 6, 2025

Paytm Checkin

Introducing Paytm Checkin - your new AI-powered travel partner! 💙 Find the best fares, book tickets & keep every trip flexible - all in one app. Because the future of travel isn’t where you go, but how seamlessly you get there. Download now. pic.twitter.com/WL3O6STwub — Paytm Checkin (@PaytmCheckin) November 6, 2025

