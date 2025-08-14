A video of China testing a cutting-edge vacuum tube maglev train, capable of reaching speeds over 1,000 km/h, has gone viral on social media. The viral video claims that the ultra-high-speed system could slash travel time between Shanghai and Hangzhou (approximately 200 km) to just nine minutes. Reposting the video, billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk called for the development of the hyperloop train system in the US. “They’re building the Hyperloop! Good for them. We should do it in America," Elon Musk wrote. Tesla Second Showroom in India: Elon Musk-Run EV Company Will Today Inaugurate Its Showroom in Worldmark 3 Complex at Delhi’s Aerocity.

‘We Should Do It in America’

They’re building the Hyperloop! Good for them. We should do it in America. https://t.co/jTOY41Bux4 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 14, 2025

