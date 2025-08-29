The Vivo T4 Pro 5G sale began in India today at 12 PM. The new Vivo smartphone was launched three days ago with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, capable of achieving up to 1 million AnTuTu score. Vivo T4 Pro 5G has a 50MP Sony periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, a 50MP primary camera, a 32MP selfie camera, and a 6,500mAh battery with 90W FlashCharge support. The smartphone has an IP68+IP69 water and dust resistance rating, Funtouch OS 15 with four years of software and six years of security updates. It boasts a 7.53mm thickness and 192 grams of weight. Vivo T4 Pro 5G price in India starts at INR 24,999 for the 8GB+128GB configuration, INR 26,999 for the 8GB+256GB configuration, and INR 29,999 for the 12GB+256GB configuration after an INR 3,000 discount. Realme 15T 5G Launch Confirmed on September 2, 2025 With 7,000mAh Battery; Check Confirmed Specifications, Features and Price Range.

Vivo T4 Pro 5G Sale Begins in India

View this post on Instagram A post shared by vivo India (@vivo_india)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)