The Vivo S50 Pro Mini design has been revealed ahead of its launch in China. The upcoming device, likely to launch in India as the Vivo X300 FE, will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor and will feature a different design from the Vivo X300 series. According to leaked information, the device may come with a smaller 6.3-inch flat OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Sony IMX921 sensor for the 50MP primary camera, a Sony IMX882 3x sensor for the 50MP ultrawide camera, and a probable third 50MP shooter. The Vivo S50 Pro Mini is expected to launch with a 6,500mAh battery supporting 90W wired fast charging. It will also feature a metal frame, an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, and an IP69 rating. The device is likely to launch in India later as the Vivo X300 FE. OnePlus Ace 6T Launch in China on December 3, 2025 With 8,000mAh+ Battery; Here’s What To Expect From OnePlus’s Upcoming Smartphone.

Vivo S50 Pro Mini/Vivo X300 FE Launching in China Soon

✅ Official : Vivo S50 Pro Mini / Vivo X300 FE first look 😍 Gets : ✅ ~6.3 1.5K 120Hz flat OLED ✅ Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 ✅ LPDDR5X, UFS 4.1 ✅ 50MP IMX921 + 50MP IMX882 3x +UW🤳50MP (likely) ✅ ~6500mAh🔋~90W ✅ Metal frame, IP69, Ultrasonic FS Your thought on the design❓ pic.twitter.com/dypc4dXOsz — Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) (@Gadgetsdata) November 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)