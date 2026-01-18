Vivo has begun teasing its upcoming X200T smartphone in India, confirming its design and positioning as a mid-cycle flagship within the X-series. The teaser highlights a purple colour option, a circular triple-camera module with Zeiss branding, and an online-focused launch strategy. The Vivo X200T is expected to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset, a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED 120Hz display, a 6,200mAh battery with fast wired and wireless charging, and Android 16. Camera highlights may include a triple 50MP rear setup with a periscope lens. The price is rumoured at around INR 55,000. As per a leak on X, Vivo X200T price in India would be INR 59,999 for 12GB+256GB variant ad INR 69,999 for 12GB+512GB variant. Vivo X200T Price in India, Specifications and Features Leaked Ahead of Launch.

Vivo X200T Teased

View this post on Instagram A post shared by vivo India (@vivo_india)

Vivo X200T Price in India Leaked

Vivo X200T India pricing leaked! ₹59,999 (12+256GB) | ₹69,999 (12+512GB) Dimensity 9400+ 6200mAh battery 90W wired + 40W wireless, triple 50MP Zeiss cameras, IP68/69, 7yr updates. Flagship killer incoming? #VivoX200T pic.twitter.com/QbGEKiDtCQ — TECH ROD (@Techrod_sntl) January 17, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Vivo India X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)