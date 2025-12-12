Vivo S50 specifications have been leaked ahead of launch along with its key features. As per information shared by a tipster, the upcoming device will feature a 6.59-inch flat OLED 1.5K 120Hz display, a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, LPDDR5x RAM, UFS 4.1 storage, and a large 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging. Besides, the Vivo S50, also known as the Vivo X300 FE, may come with Android 16-based OriginOS 6 and include an in-screen fingerprint sensor. In terms of cameras, a 50MP front shooter and a triple rear setup featuring a 50MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, and 50MP periscope lens are expected. The Vivo S50 may arrive in multiple RAM and storage variants and four colour options. iPhone 18 Pro New Leaks: Apple To Launch Its Next Year Flagship With Display Face ID and Invisible Sensor; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Vivo V50 Specifications Leaked Before China Launch

TruLY Score by LatestLY
Rating:3

TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gizmochina), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)