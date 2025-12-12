(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)
Vivo S50 Pro Specifications Leaked Ahead of China Launch, Coming With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chipset; Check Key Details
The Vivo S50 Pro is gearing up for its upcoming China launch, with new leaks hinting at notable upgrades and a sleek design overhaul. The smartphone is rumoured to feature the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, positioning it as a capable mid-premium contender. More details are expected to surface closer to the official reveal.
Socially Team Latestly| Dec 12, 2025 02:16 PM IST
