Vivo S50 specifications have been leaked ahead of launch along with its key features. As per information shared by a tipster, the upcoming device will feature a 6.59-inch flat OLED 1.5K 120Hz display, a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, LPDDR5x RAM, UFS 4.1 storage, and a large 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging. Besides, the Vivo S50, also known as the Vivo X300 FE, may come with Android 16-based OriginOS 6 and include an in-screen fingerprint sensor. In terms of cameras, a 50MP front shooter and a triple rear setup featuring a 50MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, and 50MP periscope lens are expected. The Vivo S50 may arrive in multiple RAM and storage variants and four colour options. iPhone 18 Pro New Leaks: Apple To Launch Its Next Year Flagship With Display Face ID and Invisible Sensor; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Vivo V50 Specifications Leaked Before China Launch