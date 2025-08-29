Realme 15T launch date has been confirmed for September 2, 2025. The new smartphone, part of the Realme 15 series, will offer 50MP+50MP front and rear cameras and a 7,000mAh battery. The company confirmed that the Realme 15T smartphone will have a micro-textured, matte-finished 4R design, 7.79mm thickness, 181 gram weight and will be offered in Silk Blue, Flowing Silver and Suit Titanium colours. Realme 15T price in India will be kept under INR 20,000, and will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max 5G processor, an IP69 rating, and a mini-capsule in Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15. It will get three years of Android OS and four years of Android Software updates. itel A90 Limited Edition To Be Launched Soon in India in Budget Segment; Check Out Confirmed Specifications and Features.

Realme 15T Launch Date Confirmed, Coming on September 2, 2025 in India

#LooksGreat from every angle. The #realme15T comes in stunning colors with a premium matte finish that feels as good as it looks. Launching on 2nd September at 12 PM. #realme15Series Know more: https://t.co/TxfpVVXk5yhttps://t.co/U1Qq2HmMo5 pic.twitter.com/4RSmokwO2w — realme (@realmeIndia) August 29, 2025

