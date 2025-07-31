Vivo T4R 5G has been launched in India with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor and a 5,700mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. The new Vivo T series smartphone brings a 50MP+2MP rear camera setup and a 32MP selfie camera, both supporting 4K video recording. Besides, the new Vivo smartphone has up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. It has an IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance rating, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 6 , and a slim design. It has a 6.77-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with 1,800 nits of peak brightness. Vivo T4R 5G price in India starts at INR 23,499 for the 8GB+128GB variant, INR 24,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant and INR 26,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant. However, with an INR 4,000 and INR 3,500 special discounts and an INR 2,000 bank discount, these variants will be sold at INR 17,499, INR 19,499 and INR 21,499, respectively. The sale will begin on August 5, 2025. Moto G86 Power 5G Launched in India Featuring MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, 6,720mAh Battery; Check Price, Sale Date, Specifications and Features.

Vivo T4R 5G Price in India Revealed Today, Sale Begins on August 5

Vivo T4R 5G Price Revealed on Flipkart (Photo Credits: Flipkart, Vivo India)

