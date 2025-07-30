Moto G86 Power 5G has been launched in India with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM (expandable using RAM Boost up to 16GB) (expandable up to 1TB using a microSD card). Moto G86 Power 5G comes with a 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 camera, an 8MP ultrawide (118 FOV) camera, a Macro Vision camera and a 32MP selfie shooter. It has a 6.7-inch AMOLED 2.5D Super HD display with 4,500 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The smartphone has a 6,720mAh battery with TuboPower 33W charging and is offered in PANTONE Cosmic Sky, PANTONE Golden Cypress and PANTONE Spellbound colours. Moto G86 Power 5G price in India starts at INR 17,999, and with a discount, it is available at INR 16,999. The official sale will begin on August 6, 2025. Vivo X Fold5 Sale Begins Today in India, Premium Foldable Smartphone Features Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and 50MP Triple Camera; Check Price, Other Specifications and Features.

Moto G86 Power 5G Price in India, Specifications and Features Revealed

Moto G86 Power 5G Price, Sale Date Image (Photo Credits: Flipkart, Motorola)

