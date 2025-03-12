Vivo T4x 5G (vivo T4x 5G) sale will officially begin today in India. The new model from Vivo, with a 6,500mAh battery supporting 44W fast-charging, comes with MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC mated with Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15. Additionally, it offers 6GB and 8GB RAM with 128GB and 256GB internal storage. The smartphone has a 50MP AI camera, a 2MP secondary depth camera and an 8MP selfie shooter. It comes with AI Erase, AI Enhance, Circle to Search, AI Screen Translation and Live Text features. The Vivo T4x 5G price in India starts at INR 12,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant and INR 15,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant after an INR 1,000 discount. OPPO F29 Pro and OPPO F29 Pro Plus Likely To Launch Soon in India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Vivo T4x Will Go on Sale Today in India

No lags, only high scores, in every game you play, with an AnTuTu Score of 728k of the new #vivoT4x. Sales start tomorrow! Know more – https://t.co/q44clUxyI7#GetSetTurbo #TurboLife pic.twitter.com/0g53l5texN — vivo India (@Vivo_India) March 11, 2025

