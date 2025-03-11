OPPO F29 Pro and OPPO F29 Pro+ smartphones are expected to soon launch in India. A tipster (@yabhishekhd) has leaked key specifications and price details for these smartphone models. The Oppo F29 Pro is anticipated to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor with 8GB RAM + 128GB of storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. The Oppo F29 Pro price in India is expected to be under INR 25,000. The OPPO F29 Pro+ is rumoured to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor and will likely be available in three variants. It may include 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 256GB of storage. The smartphone is expected to be equipped with a 6,500mAh battery with support of 80W fast charging. iQOO Neo 10R Price, Features, Specifications Revealed; Know Everything About Latest Smartphone Launched in India by iQOO.

OPPO F29 Pro, OPPO F29 Pro Plus Launch Soon in India

