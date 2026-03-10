Vivo India has sparked excitement with a teaser for the all-new T5x 5G, billed as the “fastest smartphone in the segment”. Vivo T5x 5G launch date in Inda is confirmed to be March 17, 2026 and the timing is 12 PM. This budget powerhouse promises exceptional performance thanks to the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset, delivering an AnTuTu score exceeding 1 million for smooth multitasking and gaming. Anticipated specifications include a vibrant 6.82-inch 120 Hz FHD+ display, a substantial 7200 mAh battery with 44 W FlashCharge for outstanding all-day usage, and a 50 MP Sony IMX882 main camera with OIS paired with an 8 MP ultrawide lens for crisp photography. Vivo T5x 5G price in India could be INR 23,000 for the 8 GB/128 GB variant, it targets value-conscious buyers. Available via Flipkart and Vivo stores, the T5x 5G looks set to dominate the sub-INR 25,000 category. . Xiaomi Pad 8 Price, Specifications and Features.

Vivo T5x 5G Release in India on March 17, 2026

The wait is almost over. ⚡ Meet the fastest smartphone in the segment — the all-new vivo T5x 5G. 🚀 Launching on 17th March, 12 PM.#ComingSoon #vivoT5x #GetSetTurbo #TurboLife pic.twitter.com/AbGL6lXGCl — vivo India (@Vivo_India) March 10, 2026

