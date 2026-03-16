Vivo India announced via X that the vivo T5x 5G smartphone will launch tomorrow (March 17, 2026) with "Turbo power." The budget 5G device promises premium features for everyday users. Expected specifications include the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset, an approximately 6.8-inch 120Hz LCD display, a 50MP + 2MP rear camera with 4K video support, and a 32MP front camera. The device is also expected to feature a 7,200mAh battery with 44W fast charging, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage (expandable), Android 16, and IP68/IP69 dust and water resistance. The price is expected to start at around INR 15,999, with the top variant priced under INR 23,000. Full specifications and official pricing will be revealed at the 12 PM IST launch event. The device is shaping up to be a strong contender in the sub-INR 20,000 segment. iPhone 18 Pro Max Price, Launch Date, Specifications and Features.

Vivo T5x 5G Launch in India on March 17, 2026

The wait ends tomorrow, experience the Turbo power with the vivo T5x. Launching tomorrow. Know More. #vivoT5x #GetSetTurbo #TurboLife pic.twitter.com/fj8BgNSFmS — vivo India (@Vivo_India) March 16, 2026

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