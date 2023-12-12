Elon Musk has been trying to improve the X platform since he bought it in 2022. A user called DogeDesigner (cb_doge) posted on X saying, "𝕏 is becoming the best platform for the creators." The user further said that content creators can earn from "Ad Revenue Share & Subscriptions" and make a living on the X platform. The post by DogeDesigner further mentioned that X has already paid over $20 million to the content creators. Elon Musk reacted to this post by saying, "True". People commented on X by confirming the post by the account. US Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Takes ‘Loo Break’ During X Spaces Sessions With 2.3 Million Users Tuned In, Elon Musk Jests ‘Hope You Feel Better Now’.

Elon Musk's X Platform Pays USD 20 Million To Content Creators:

