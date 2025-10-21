Elon Musk’s X has launched the ‘X API Pay-Per-Use Model’ in beta for developers. The company announced that the team was developing a closed beta for both new and power users who are able to deliver apps on the X platform. The selected users will receive a USD 500 voucher to build with the X API, the company added. X stated, “Our top focus is to empower builders by opening up our developer platform. We will also roll out an entirely new developer experience with a revamped Dev Console." Grokipedia V0.1 Launch Postponed to End of Week Due to Additional Work: Elon Musk.

X API Pay-Per-Use Model Released for Develepers

Announcing our beta launch: X API pay-per-use model. We are expanding a closed beta to both new & power users who want to ship amazing apps on X. All selected users will receive a $500 voucher to build with the X API. 🤑💻🚀 pic.twitter.com/Rc6KxMIPOZ — Developers (@XDevelopers) October 20, 2025

