Elon Musk announced the postponement of the Grokipedia v0.1 launch, rescheduling it for the end of this week. The tech billionaire stated that the delay was due to additional work on removing “the propaganda”. Elon Musk’s Grokipedia, which will rival Wikipedia, is intended to be a comprehensive repository of encyclopaedic knowledge. Musk hinted that it would be significantly larger than Wikipedia. Elon Musk-Run X Tests New Link Experience on iOS To Boost User Engagement With Posts.

"Postponing Grokipedia v0.1 Launch to end of week", Says Elon Musk

Postponing Grokipedia v0.1 launch to end of week. We need to do more work to purge out the propaganda. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 20, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Elon Musk's X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

