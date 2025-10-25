Elon Musk's X has issued an update for all users who use a security key as their 2FA (Two-Factor Authentication) to access their accounts. The platform stated that by 10 November, X users will need to re-enrol their key to continue accessing the platform. X said, “You can re-enrol your existing security key, or enrol a new one.” It further added that users who enrol with a new security key will find that other security keys will stop working unless they are re-enrolled. OpenAI Developing AI Music Generator To Rival Suno, Will Allow Users To Create Short Text-to-Video Based on Prompt: Report.

Elon Musk's X Wants Users to Re-Enrol Security Key Via 2FA Method

By November 10, we’re asking all accounts that use a security key as their two factor authentication (2FA) method to re-enroll their key to continue accessing X. You can re-enroll your existing security key, or enroll a new one. A reminder: if you enroll a new security key, any… — Safety (@Safety) October 24, 2025

