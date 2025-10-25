OpenAI is reportedly developing an artificial intelligence that could generate music. The Information first reported that the Sam Altman-run company could soon introduce an AI-powered music generating tool that could rival Suno. It could also generate short videos from text prompts. The report provided an example of Lord of the Rings movie having Gen Z characters or showing Pikachu from Pokemon as The Godfather. The launch exact timeline of the OpenAI's Suno rival is yet to be announced. Mika: Grok Companion’s New Anime AI Assistant Launched by Elon Musk’s xAI, Joins Others Including Ani, Valentine, Rudi and Bad Rudi.

OpenAI Developing Suno Rival That Can Generate Music

Exclusive: OpenAI is working on music-generating AI, features that could boost its rivalry with startups like Suno. Read more from @SriMuppidi and @ErinkWoo 👇 https://t.co/rhFdRaWYqc — The Information (@theinformation) October 24, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Information), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

