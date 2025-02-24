Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has announced that the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will be launched in global markets on March 2, 2025. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra camera setup will feature advanced Leica optics. It may come with a 50MP camera, a 50MP ultrawide lens, a 50MP telephoto lens, and a 200MP periscope lens. The smartphone is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. It may come with a 6,000mAh battery and is anticipated to support fast charging capability with 90W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The smartphone is said to include an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner. Samsung Galaxy M06 5G, Samsung Galaxy M16 5G Launch Soon in India; Check Expected Specifications and Features of Upcoming Galaxy M Series Smartphones.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Global Launch on March 2

The pinnacle of photography is coming. Thrilled to bring #Xiaomi15Ultra, with advanced Leica optics, to global markets on March 2. Can't wait for you to experience it! pic.twitter.com/mg5IckAseB — Lei Jun (@leijun) February 24, 2025

