The REDMI Pad 2 Pro 5G launch date in India has been confirmed for 6 January 2025. The new REDMI tablet will pack a massive 12,000mAh battery, the company has confirmed. Other details of the REDMI Pad 2 Pro 5G have yet to be officially revealed. However, according to a report by Gizmochina, the REDMI Pad 2 Pro could feature a 12.1-inch 120Hz display with up to 600 nits of peak brightness. The upcoming tablet is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC paired with an Adreno 810 GPU. The report adds that it may offer 6GB and 8GB LPDDR4X RAM options, along with 128GB and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage, expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card. The REDMI Pad 2 Pro 5G is likely to run Android 15-based HyperOS 2 and feature an 8MP front camera and an 8MP rear camera, while the 5G variant is said to include a 13MP rear camera. iQOO Z11 Turbo Launch in China Imminent, Likely To Launch in India As iQOO Neo 11; Check Leaked Specifications and Features.

REDMI Pad 2 Pro 5G Launching on 6th January in India

Outdated ends here. Pro begins now. Introducing REDMI Pad 2 Pro 5G, power, productivity, and portability in one bold move. Everything Pro On The Go, launching on 6th January 2026. Get notified: https://t.co/HrHRjyiqNf pic.twitter.com/M5hM9weslJ — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) December 22, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Redmi India X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)