Samsung is preparing to soon launch the Galaxy M06 5G and Galaxy M16 5G smartphones in India. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy M16 5G and Samsung Galaxy M06 5G from Galaxy M Series will be available through Amazon, Samsung's official website, and physical retail outlets in India. These smartphones are expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. The Galaxy M06 5G might be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery, whereas the Galaxy M16 5G may come with a 5,000mAh battery. Apple To Launch M4 MacBook Air in March 2025, Tech Giant Abandons Budget Smartphone Market With iPhone 16e: Report.

Samsung Galaxy M06 5G, Samsung Galaxy M16 5G To Launch Soon in India

Prepare to witness the true Monster power that can't be beaten. Stay tuned to know more. #CantBeatTheMonster #GalaxyM06 5G #GalaxyM16 5G #Samsung pic.twitter.com/Vtwo0MXMIE — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) February 23, 2025

