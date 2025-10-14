YouTube has announced a new update for streamers, allowing eligible creators to transition a live stream from public to members-only without ending the broadcast. Using Live Control Room (LCR), creators can schedule the switch, select membership levels, and set a countdown timer. This enables exclusive content like Q&A sessions or behind-the-scenes access, while giving non-members a preview to encourage sign-ups. Analytics for both public and members-only segments are tracked separately. Vertical streams are not yet supported. Google-owned YouTube said, "This feature is available starting today to all monetizing creators who are eligible for channel memberships." ChatGPT App for Slack: Cloud-Based Communication Platform Gets ChatGPT Integration To Help Teams Brainstorm, Draft and Solve Problems in Real Time.

YouTube Announces New Update for Creators Using LCR

📣 New for streamers! We're rolling out a new way to switch your public livestreams to members-only. Now you can easily create special members-only content & deliver even more benefits for your channel members! Learn more here: https://t.co/0BmfeLfJmw — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) October 13, 2025

