YouTube support team shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on August 6, 2025, at 5:27 AM IST, and confirmed that some users were facing issues adjusting video playback speed on the platform. YouTube said, “We're aware some of you are having trouble adjusting playback speed on videos on YouTube. Our teams are actively investigating!” The Google-owned service also advised users to check its support page and community forum for further updates. At 1:37 PM IST, YouTube confirmed that the issue had been fixed. The support team posted, “This issue has been fixed. If you're still experiencing it, try closing and reopening the YouTube app.” BharatGen AI To Support 15 Indian Languages by December 2025, Will Cover 22 Languages by June 2026: Dr Jitendra Singh.

YouTube Fixes Playback Speed Issue

This issue has been fixed. If you're still experiencing it, try closing and reopening the YouTube app. Thanks for bearing with us! https://t.co/LDSV54x63V https://t.co/sVBkY1xpyx — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) August 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)