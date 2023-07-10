In a bizarre incident, Tesla CEO and the Twitter owner tried to hit back at a troll who asked Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to go to space to make Musk mad. The troller's tweet saw a laughing response from the Meta CEO. Responding to the troll, Musk took a personal jibe at Mark Zuckerberg saying, "Zuck is a cuck". The development comes as Meta launched "Threads", which is touted to be "Twitter Killer". Meanwhile, soon after Meta launched Threads, Musk said that the app is a copycat of Twitter. Jack Sweeney, Suspended Twitter User, Joins Meta’s Threads for Tracking Elon Musk’s Private Jet.

Zuck Is a Cuck, Says Elon Musk

Zuck is a cuck — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 9, 2023

