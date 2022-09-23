At least 34 migrants have died and 14 have been rescued after the boat they were travelling in sank off Syria's coast. The survivors are being treated in Basel hospital in Tartous. The Syrian transport ministry said the boat left from Lebanon’s northern Minyeh region on Tuesday with between 120 and 150 people onboard.

