A bronze statue of Harambe that stands 7-feet tall was installed at Bowling Green Park, opposite to the iconic Charging Bull statue of Wall Street. Pictures of the Bull statue covered in bananas and the statue of Harambe staring at it surfaced online. Harambe was the Cincinnati Zoo gorilla who got shot in 2016 after picking up a three-year-old boy. The Harambe was installed to highlight wealth gap.

BREAKING: 7-Foot-Tall Harambe Ape Statue has been built in front of Wall Street's Charging Bull, which is now covered in bananas. pic.twitter.com/n3xBxGpofg — Mr. Whale (@CryptoWhale) October 18, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)