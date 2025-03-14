Abdullah Maki Musleh al-Rifai, leader of the Islamic State (ISIS) in Iraq and Syria, has been killed in a counterterrorism operation. The news was confirmed by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani today, March 15. Abdullah Maki Musleh al-Rifai, who was also known as Abu Khadija, was considered to be "one of the most dangerous terrorist in Iraq and the world". Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said that Abu Khadija was killed by the Iraqi security forces, together with the US-led coalition fighting the militant group. Iraq Fears Power Cuts as US Ends Sanctions Waiver for Electricity Purchases from Iran.

ISIS Leader Abu Khadija Killed

Reuters reports, the leader of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS), Abdullah Maki Musleh al-Rifai, known as Abu Khadija, "considered one of the most dangerous terrorist in Iraq and the world", has been killed, said Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani. He has been… — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2025

