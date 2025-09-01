At least 622 people have been killed and over 1,300 were injured in a massive 6.3 magnitude earthquake that struck Afghanistan overnight on Monday, September 1. As per Reuters, an official statement from the Taliban-run Afghan interior ministry has confirmed the death toll to be at 622. "610 people were killed and 1,300 were injured in Kunar province, with numerous houses destroyed", spokesperson Abdul Mateen Qani said, adding that in Nangarhar province 12 people were killed and another 255 were injured. Rescue operations are underway to find missing people under the destruction and rubble caused by the strong tremors. Earthquake in Afghanistan: Quake of Magnitude 6.3 on Richter Scale Jolts Asian Country, Tremors Felt in Pakistan.

Afghanistan Death Toll Update: 622 Killed

At least 622 people have been killed in the earthquake that hit eastern Afghanistan, Reuters reports, citing the Taliban-run Afghan interior ministry spokesperson — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)