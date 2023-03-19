In a terrifying moment, CBS Meteorologist Alissa Carlson Schwartz collapsed live on air. Video of the moment has surfaced on social media which shows Carlson fainting on-air on Saturday morning while doing a live report. Her co workers quickly rushed to the scene as the network quickly cut to commercial break. Carlson later posted on her social media site saying she was thankfully doing well. Carlson had previously experienced a similar episode in 2014 throwing up on set during a weather report when she was working with another network. Earthquake in Ecuador: Videos Show Building Dropping Into Water, Major Damage at Beer Warehouse After Powerful Quake.

Meteorologist Collapses on Live TV

🚨#UPDATE: Reports say It’s not clear what caused her to faint, however, TMZ reported that Schwartz experienced a similar episode back in 2014 when she was working at another network — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) March 19, 2023

Carlson Had A Similar Experience in 2014

I watched this as I was worried for her and wanted to see the outcome . The back story explains a lot ! Beautiful woman living with heart disease and it’s the same as my 12 yo gr son. She’s using her platform to make sure she can help those with undiagnosed heart defects.… https://t.co/ZqdmlHMxRk — Leslie (@LeslieLNavarro) March 19, 2023

