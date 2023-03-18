A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.8 has struck Ecuador, causing a number of buildings to collapse and killing at least 15 people. Videos show building dropping into water and a beer warehouse sustaining major damage due to the powerful quake. Shaking due to the earthquake was felt as far away as neighbouring Peru and Colombia, but the damage looks to be relatively limited. Earthquake in Ecuador and Peru: Powerful Quake of Magnitude 6.8 on Richter Scale Kills 14, Causes Widespread Damage (See Pics and Videos).

Watch Video of Building Dropping Into Water:

WATCH: Building drops into water during earthquake in Ecuador pic.twitter.com/LhMNdeUgLv — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) March 18, 2023

Watch Video of Beer Warehouse Sustaining Damage:

WATCH: Earthquake causes major damage at beer warehouse in Ecuador pic.twitter.com/3NJGWiHlz0 — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) March 18, 2023

