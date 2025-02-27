In a significant development, influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate have left Romania on a private jet bound for the United States after a court lifted their travel ban on Thursday, February 27, as reported. The Tate brothers, facing charges of human trafficking, rape, and other serious crimes, had been prohibited from leaving the country following their 2022 arrests. Their lawyer confirmed that the prosecutor modified the restrictions at their request. The brothers, who hold dual US and UK citizenship, are now en route to Florida. Andrew Tate Says He's No Longer Under House Arrest, Claims Romanian Court Denies Jail Over Lack of Evidence in Human Trafficking and Rape Cases.

Andrew and Tristan Tate Fly to US as Romania Lifts Travel Ban

Influencer Andrew Tate, facing charges of human trafficking and rape in Romania, have left for the United States, airport sources told AFP. https://t.co/hck5utAxTA pic.twitter.com/48JJkiGDb4 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 27, 2025

