Iranian teenager Armita Garawand has died of her injuries on Saturday, October 28, a month after she was beaten up by morality police for not wearing headscarf in Tehran. Armita had stoked a row after boarding a Metro train in Iran's capital without a headscarf. The incident occurred roughly one year after Kurdish woman Jina Mahsa Amini died in the custody of Iran's morality police after she was approached for not wearing a headscarf in public. Her death sparked unprecedented women's rights protests in Iran. Iranian Teen Girl in Coma After Alleged Assault by Islamic Republic's ‘Morality Police’ Over Strict Hijab Rules, Viral Video Shows Confrontation With Female Cops in Tehran Metro.

