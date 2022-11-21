According to reports, at least 162 people have been dead in the earthquake which struck Indonesia. Reportedly, hundreds of people have been injured, a local governor said. As per the US Geological Survey data, a 5.6 magnitude quake struck Cianjur town in West Java, at a shallow depth of 10km (6 miles). Earthquake in Indonesia: Strong Quake Topples Houses in Java as Death Toll Rises to 56, Over 100 Injured; Rescue Operations Underway (Watch Video).

Java Quake Kills 162

