A fire broke out at an office building in Indonesia's Jakarta on Tuesday, December 09, killing at least 17 people. Flames engulfed the seven-story building, sending thick black smoke billowing into the sky and causing panic among nearby residents and workers in a neighborhood in Jakarta. Videos of the incident have surfaced on social media. Indonesia Passenger Ship Fire: At Least 5 Killed, 280 Rescued After Blaze Erupts on KM Barcelona 5 off Sulawesi Island; Videos Show Plumes of Smoke Rising.

BREAKING - Building fire kills 17 in Indonesia's capital: police https://t.co/Y8o7lHbYo4 pic.twitter.com/7vKGSiUdTP — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 9, 2025

kebakaran seberang polres metro jakarta barat / sebelah gedung mandiri wijaya kusuma, pesing daan mogot pic.twitter.com/TrqqZx2vhf — din୨ৎ (@deenskiy) December 5, 2025

