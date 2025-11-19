Indonesia’s Semeru volcano erupted on November 19, prompting the country’s volcanology agency to raise the alert level on Java Island’s highest peak to its maximum. The 3,600-metre volcano sent ash clouds soaring up to 54,000 feet above its summit, and authorities have urged residents to maintain a 2.5 km exclusion zone due to ongoing risks. Semeru is among nearly 130 active volcanoes in Indonesia, which sits along the seismically volatile Pacific Ring of Fire. Volcano Erupts in Indonesia Video: Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki Spews Ash 11 Kilometres High Into Sky After Eruption.

Volcano Eruption in Indonesia:

BREAKING: Mount Semeru erupts in Indonesia, unleashing 54,000-ft ash plume; evacuations and flight warnings issued pic.twitter.com/yL4QZhPFCz — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 19, 2025

Mount Semeru Erupts, Spews 54,000 Feet Ash Cloud

