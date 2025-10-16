The Indonesia national football team have parted ways with head coach Patrick Kluivert and his team; the decision has been officially announced. The Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) have revealed in an official statement that the decision to part ways with Patrick Kluivert was mutually agreed. The former FC Barcelona legend, Patrick Kluivert, aged 49, had performed the duties of a head coach for Indonesia since his hiring in January. He coached Indonesia in eight games, winning three, losing four, and drawing one. PSSI has wished the former AC Milan and Ajax striker "the very best". Premier League 2025–26: Chelsea Head Coach Enzo Maresca Handed One-Game Ban for Improper Conduct in Liverpool Win.

Patrick Kluivert and Indonesia National Football Team Part Ways

Setelah bekerja bersama-sama secara intensif selama hampir 12 bulan, PSSI menyampaikan apresiasi setinggi-tingginya kepada Coach Patrick Kluivert dan para stafnya atas dedikasi dan kontribusi mereka bagi sepak bola Indonesia. Setelah melalui diskusi yang terbuka dan penuh rasa… pic.twitter.com/Y1Y1Q8rDHb — PSSI (@PSSI) October 16, 2025

