Authorities in the Chinese capital are ramping up measures like testing, isolation of communities, and restrictions on entry and exit from the city due to the spike in COVID-19 positive cases. On Sunday, five new covid cases and one asymptomatic case were reported. Due to the sudden rise in COVID-19 cases, Beijing, along with several other cities, has rolled out mass testing and disinfection of public places was being carried out. The residents of Beijing city also came out in large numbers for the tests.

Watch the video of people queueing up for COVID-19 testing:

VIDEO: Beijing residents queue for Covid-19 tests as China battles a new outbreak of the virus. People have been advised not to leave the city unless necessary, although regular transport services out of Beijing continue as normal pic.twitter.com/GYxtKbRpeq — AFP News Agency (@AFP) October 26, 2021

