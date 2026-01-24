Washington, January 24: President Donald Trump issued a sharp warning to Canada on Saturday, threatening to impose 100 percent tariffs on all Canadian imports if the country finalized its proposed trade agreement with China. In a social media post, Trump accused Prime Minister Mark Carney of attempting to turn Canada into a “Drop Off Port” for Chinese goods seeking to enter the United States. The threat marks a significant reversal from just last week, when Trump initially described the negotiations as “a good thing” and encouraged Canada to pursue the deal. The shift follows escalating tensions at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where Carney criticized “tariff coercion” and rejected Trump’s proposed “Golden Dome” missile defense project. The proposed Canada-China agreement sought to lower tariffs on Canadian agricultural exports in exchange for easing restrictions on Chinese electric vehicles. Trump now claims such a deal would allow Beijing to “devour” the Canadian economy.

Canada-China Trade Deal Sparks Trump Fury

